Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Invests $216,000 in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BYD. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1,588.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 20,983.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boyd Gaming

In other news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 8,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $489,984.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 8,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $489,984.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $947,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 486,837 shares of company stock worth $29,643,096 over the last three months. 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BYD shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.73.

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $65.64 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $72.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.37.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $922.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.30 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 42.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Further Reading

