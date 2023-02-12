Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Invests $350,000 in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PARA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.68.

Paramount Global Stock Down 0.9 %

Paramount Global Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $21.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.71. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.63. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

