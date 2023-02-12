Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 2,600 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 15.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,262,000 after acquiring an additional 47,881 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 17.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth $333,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $12.89 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $29.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.93.

ELAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

