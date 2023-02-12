Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Insider Jonathan J. Doyle Sells 5,000 Shares

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 222,253 shares in the company, valued at $33,726,892.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Up 2.5 %

Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $156.10 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $102.60 and a fifty-two week high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $390.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.26 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.85 dividend. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piper Sandler Companies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PIPR. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 21.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 380,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,804,000 after acquiring an additional 67,686 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 20.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 170,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 151.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 34,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 20,625 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 6.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,427,000 after purchasing an additional 18,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,778,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,389,000 after purchasing an additional 15,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.