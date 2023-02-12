Polaris Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,700 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. New Century Advisors LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Oshkosh by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 2,616.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Stock Down 10.8 %

Oshkosh stock opened at $90.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.49. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.40. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.30 and a fifty-two week high of $117.03.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 61.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

Oshkosh Profile

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Featured Articles

