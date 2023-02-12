Polaris Capital Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMP. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 47.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 55.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 114.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 16.2% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the second quarter valued at $125,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Insider Activity at Standard Motor Products

In related news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $237,508.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 650,542 shares in the company, valued at $25,559,795.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Standard Motor Products Trading Up 0.8 %

Standard Motor Products Increases Dividend

SMP stock opened at $40.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.34. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The company has a market capitalization of $882.21 million, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is 36.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Standard Motor Products from $57.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Standard Motor Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management, Temperature Control, and All Other. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.