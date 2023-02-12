Polaris Capital Management LLC Invests $40.21 Million in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 651,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,210,000. Gilead Sciences comprises 1.6% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Gilead Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 179.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 217.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $86.70 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $89.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.65 and its 200 day moving average is $75.22. The company has a market capitalization of $108.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.80.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

