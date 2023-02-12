Pollux Coin (POX) Price Down 3.8% Over Last Week

Pollux Coin (POX) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Pollux Coin has a total market capitalization of $40.68 million and $2.30 million worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pollux Coin token can currently be bought for $0.81 or 0.00003724 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Pollux Coin has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pollux Coin Token Profile

Pollux Coin’s genesis date was June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pollux Coin is polluxcoin.info.

Buying and Selling Pollux Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Tron20 platform. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.82244249 USD and is up 1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $2,262,557.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

