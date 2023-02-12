Polygon (MATIC) Price Reaches $1.23 on Major Exchanges

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Over the last seven days, Polygon has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. One Polygon coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.23 or 0.00005634 BTC on major exchanges. Polygon has a total market cap of $10.71 billion and $576.68 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Polygon
Polygon launched on March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. Polygon’s official website is polygon.technology. The official message board for Polygon is blog.polygon.technology. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Polygon Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polygon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polygon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
