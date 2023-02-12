Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (BPOPM) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on March 1st

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Price Performance

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% stock opened at $25.53 on Friday. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a one year low of $24.64 and a one year high of $27.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.20.

