PotCoin (POT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $254.19

PotCoin (POT) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 74.7% against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $254.19 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.93 or 0.00425041 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00029035 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00015191 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000832 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004503 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00017384 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000410 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,098,982 coins and its circulating supply is 227,757,254 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

