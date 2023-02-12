Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Short Interest Up 30.4% in January

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the January 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Power REIT Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of Power REIT stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.39. 27,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Power REIT has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $63.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 million, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 313.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Power REIT by 70.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Power REIT by 31.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Power REIT by 66.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Power REIT by 11.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Power REIT Company Profile

Power REIT is a holding company, which owns a portfolio of real estate assets related to transportation and energy infrastructure. It also expanded its real estate portfolio related to controlled environment agriculture for the cultivation of food and cannabis. The company was founded on August 26, 2011 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.

