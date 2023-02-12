Prom (PROM) Trading 3.2% Higher This Week

Prom (PROM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Prom token can currently be bought for about $5.00 or 0.00022670 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Prom has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. Prom has a total market cap of $91.17 million and $1.33 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Prom Profile

Prom is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.02805284 USD and is up 1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $1,625,305.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

