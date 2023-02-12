Prometeus Price Tops $4.99 on Major Exchanges (PROM)

Prometeus (PROM) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 12th. During the last week, Prometeus has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $96.02 million and $169,611.16 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prometeus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.99 or 0.00022794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus’ launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io.

Buying and Selling Prometeus

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

