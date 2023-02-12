ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ProQR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.90.

ProQR Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRQR opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $3.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $206.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PRQR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.11). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,075.42% and a negative return on equity of 76.32%. The company had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 39,482 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 5,344,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 29.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases with a focus on inherited retinal diseases, such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome type 2, and autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa.

