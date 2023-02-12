ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Short Interest Up 27.7% in January

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,730,000 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the January 15th total of 40,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,113,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro QQQ
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TQQQ. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819,585 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,274,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,934,000 after buying an additional 1,330,372 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,995,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 702.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 921,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,806,000 after buying an additional 806,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,263,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,726,000 after buying an additional 785,003 shares during the last quarter.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Down 2.1 %
TQQQ stock opened at $23.82 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $62.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.68.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend
About ProShares UltraPro QQQ
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
