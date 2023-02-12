Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th.

Prospect Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years. Prospect Capital has a payout ratio of 77.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.2%.

Shares of Prospect Capital stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. Prospect Capital has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $8.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $202.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

PSEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Prospect Capital from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Prospect Capital by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 13,296 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prospect Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Prospect Capital by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It is also involved in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

