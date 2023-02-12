Prothena (PRTA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Monday, February 13th.

NASDAQ PRTA opened at $53.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.78 and its 200-day moving average is $48.95. Prothena has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $66.47.

PRTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Prothena from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler started coverage on Prothena in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Prothena from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Prothena from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Prothena from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.43.

In related news, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $555,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,696. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $311,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,134.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,834 shares of company stock valued at $4,667,887. 31.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prothena by 61.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Prothena by 170.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

