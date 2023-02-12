Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Receives $102.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

PRU stock opened at $103.03 on Friday. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $85.46 and a twelve month high of $122.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.73. The firm has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.15, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -121.83%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 285,715 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 160.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.