PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PT Astra International Tbk Trading Up 0.3 %

PTAIY stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $7.45. The company had a trading volume of 8,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,796. PT Astra International Tbk has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $10.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.17.

PT Astra International Tbk Company Profile

PT Astra International Tbk engages in the provision of mining, transportation, agriculture, and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive; Financial Services; Heavy Equipment, Mining, Construction, and Energy (HEMCE); Agribusiness; Infrastructure and Logistics; Information Technology; and Property.

