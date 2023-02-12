PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PEXNY) to Issue Dividend of $0.28

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PEXNY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.2828 per share on Thursday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from PTT Exploration and Production Public’s previous dividend of $0.22.
PTT Exploration and Production Public Stock Down 29.1 %
PEXNY stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. PTT Exploration and Production Public has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.96.
PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Profile
