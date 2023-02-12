PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) Short Interest Down 25.0% in January

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PureTech Health stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) by 2,100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630,000 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 2.32% of PureTech Health worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PureTech Health stock remained flat at $31.85 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 92 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.80. PureTech Health has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $43.57.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.

