Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the January 15th total of 2,190,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 475,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

In related news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $32,490.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,936.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $32,490.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,369,936.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kirk L. Coleman sold 2,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $77,684.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,963.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 1.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 170,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Q2 by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 6,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Q2 by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 123,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 56,370 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Q2 by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 768,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,735,000 after buying an additional 42,212 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Q2 in the 2nd quarter worth $624,000.

QTWO stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.25. 708,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,209. Q2 has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $67.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

QTWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Q2 from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lowered Q2 from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Q2 from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Q2 from $74.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Q2 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.92.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

