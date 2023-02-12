QUASA (QUA) Trading Down 3.5% This Week

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. QUASA has a total market cap of $109.28 million and $123,355.42 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One QUASA token can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QUASA Token Profile

QUA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0014158 USD and is down -2.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $124,587.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

