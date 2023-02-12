QUINT Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.08 Billion (QUINT)

QUINT (QUINT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. During the last seven days, QUINT has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. QUINT has a market cap of $1.08 billion and approximately $2.33 million worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUINT token can now be purchased for $1.34 or 0.00006177 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QUINT Profile

QUINT launched on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QUINT is quint.io.

Buying and Selling QUINT

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem's flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUINT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

