QUINT (QUINT) Price Tops $1.36 on Top Exchanges

QUINT (QUINT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 12th. In the last week, QUINT has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. QUINT has a market cap of $1.09 billion and $2.25 million worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUINT token can now be bought for about $1.36 or 0.00006191 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.35 or 0.00432343 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000108 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,315.98 or 0.28639157 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000189 BTC.

QUINT Profile

QUINT launched on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here. QUINT’s official website is quint.io.

QUINT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem's flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUINT using one of the exchanges listed above.

