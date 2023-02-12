RAMP (RAMP) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $10,598.28

RAMP (RAMP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. In the last seven days, RAMP has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. RAMP has a market capitalization of $10.79 million and approximately $10,598.28 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAMP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0820 or 0.00000373 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.89 or 0.00431655 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000108 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,286.26 or 0.28596025 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000041 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP was first traded on October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com.

Buying and Selling RAMP

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars.

