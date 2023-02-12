Ravencoin Reaches Market Cap of $354.84 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (RVN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0292 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $354.84 million and $7.61 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ravencoin has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 12,205,447,840 coins and its circulating supply is 12,156,804,605 coins. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community.Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another.A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes:The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

