Raymond James Lowers Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target to $155.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut Digital Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.07.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $111.46 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $153.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.24 and its 200 day moving average is $109.90. The company has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.21%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Digital Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 25.3% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,480,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,012,000 after buying an additional 4,341,066 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,993,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972,349 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,385,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,351 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 162.3% during the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,292,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,170,000 after purchasing an additional 799,633 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,950,358,000 after purchasing an additional 687,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Articles

