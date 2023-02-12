Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Short Interest Update

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,055,900 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the January 15th total of 1,507,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.4 days.

Recruit Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of RCRRF stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $33.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,259. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Recruit has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $51.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.04. The company has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.34.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Recruit had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Recruit will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. is a global provider in HR technology and business solutions. It focuses on expanding economic and personal opportunities for people everywhere. With key subsidiaries including Indeed, Glassdoor and its worldwide staffing business, Recruit aims to simplify hiring through a two-sided talent marketplace that drives meaningful connections between job seekers and employers.

