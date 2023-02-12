Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) Short Interest Update

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 743,500 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the January 15th total of 559,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Red Cat Stock Down 1.6 %
NASDAQ:RCAT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.25. 98,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,019. Red Cat has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $67.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.49.
Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter. Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 224.59%.
Red Cat Holdings, Inc provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry. It also engages in the provision of distributed data storage, analytics and services for the drone industry.The firm product include Dronebox, which is a blockchain technology that records, stores and analyzes flight data and information from a drone.
