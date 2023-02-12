Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) Short Interest Update

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 743,500 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the January 15th total of 559,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Red Cat Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:RCAT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.25. 98,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,019. Red Cat has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $67.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.49.

Get Red Cat alerts:

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter. Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 224.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Cat

About Red Cat

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Red Cat by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,237,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 86,777 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Red Cat in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Red Cat by 61.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 41,358 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Cat during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Red Cat in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. 9.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Red Cat Holdings, Inc provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry. It also engages in the provision of distributed data storage, analytics and services for the drone industry.The firm product include Dronebox, which is a blockchain technology that records, stores and analyzes flight data and information from a drone.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Red Cat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Cat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.