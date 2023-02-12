Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RRR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. ING Group started coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, CBRE Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.58.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Red Rock Resorts Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of RRR stock opened at $47.07 on Wednesday. Red Rock Resorts has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $54.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 352.28, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.18.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,368,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 56.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 22,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,421,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 222.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares during the period. 52.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet spaces, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.