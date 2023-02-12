Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $314.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.23 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 39.45% and a return on equity of 7.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $65.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $73.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 92.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at about $400,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the first quarter worth about $343,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Regency Centers to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.27.

Regency Centers declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Stories

