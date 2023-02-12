Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $314.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.23 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 39.45% and a return on equity of 7.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Regency Centers Stock Up 3.3 %

REG opened at $65.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $73.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 92.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regency Centers

Several research firms recently commented on REG. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Regency Centers to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.27.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,552,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,252,000 after purchasing an additional 425,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,927,000 after acquiring an additional 890,452 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,529,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,422,000 after acquiring an additional 46,407 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,851,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,122,000 after acquiring an additional 54,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,233,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,139,000 after acquiring an additional 671,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

