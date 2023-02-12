Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Short Interest Down 27.5% in January

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the January 15th total of 28,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Regional Health Properties

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Health Properties in the third quarter worth $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Regional Health Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Regional Health Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Regional Health Properties Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN RHE traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.30. The stock had a trading volume of 17,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.90. Regional Health Properties has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00.

About Regional Health Properties

Regional Health Properties ( NYSEAMERICAN:RHE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.03 million for the quarter.

Regional Health Properties, Inc is a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company, which engages in the business of investing in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. It operates through the Real Estate Services segment and the Healthcare Services segment. The company was founded by David A.

