Revain (REV) Trading Down 11% Over Last 7 Days

Revain (REV) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Revain has a total market capitalization of $51.43 million and $133,091.93 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Revain has traded down 11% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002446 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.53 or 0.00429157 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000108 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,195.46 or 0.28428113 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000181 BTC.
Revain Profile
Revain (REV) is a token. It was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. Revain’s official website is revain.org. Revain’s official Twitter account is @revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain. The Reddit community for Revain is https://reddit.com/r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Revain
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Revain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.