Revain (REV) Trading Down 11% Over Last 7 Days

Revain (REV) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Revain has a total market capitalization of $51.43 million and $133,091.93 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Revain has traded down 11% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Revain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.53 or 0.00429157 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,195.46 or 0.28428113 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Revain Profile

Revain (REV) is a token. It was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. Revain’s official website is revain.org. Revain’s official Twitter account is @revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain. The Reddit community for Revain is https://reddit.com/r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Revain

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews.Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well.All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible.Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning.Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders..”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Revain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.