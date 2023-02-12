RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a growth of 1,104.5% from the January 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

RFAC remained flat at $10.23 on Friday. 105,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,566. RF Acquisition has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in RF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,608,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RF Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of RF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,698,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RF Acquisition by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 744,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after purchasing an additional 269,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

RF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services, media, technology, retail, interpersonal communication, transportation, and education sectors.

