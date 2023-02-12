RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Stock Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ:RIBT opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.73. RiceBran Technologies has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $7.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiceBran Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 185,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in RiceBran Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in RiceBran Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36,561 shares during the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies is a specialty ingredient company, which engages in the production of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products from rice, stabilized ricebran, oats, and barley. It offers organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in Tomball, TX.

