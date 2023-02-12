Rightmove (LON:RMV) Earns “Sell” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their sell rating on shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 634 ($7.62) to GBX 497 ($5.97) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rightmove currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 638.17 ($7.67).

RMV opened at GBX 582.40 ($7.00) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £4.82 billion and a PE ratio of 2,647.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.41. Rightmove has a 52 week low of GBX 437.80 ($5.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 702.20 ($8.44). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 554.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 559.04.

In other Rightmove news, insider Peter Brooks-Johnson purchased 39,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 554 ($6.66) per share, for a total transaction of £217,622.28 ($261,596.68).

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

