Rio2 Limited (OTCMKTS:RIOFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rio2 Limited (OTCMKTS:RIOFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 50.9% from the January 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Rio2 Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of Rio2 stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,618. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.12. Rio2 has a 52 week low of C$0.08 and a 52 week high of C$0.67.

Get Rio2 alerts:

About Rio2

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, and Chile. Its flagship project is the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Rio2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.