Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 288.5% from the January 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Rise Gold Stock Down 2.0 %

OTCMKTS:RYES traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,307. Rise Gold has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.37.

Get Rise Gold alerts:

About Rise Gold

(Get Rating)

See Also

Rise Gold Corp. explores for mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine property that comprises approximately 175 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley of Nevada County in northern California.

Receive News & Ratings for Rise Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rise Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.