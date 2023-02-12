RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (OPP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1021 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

OPP opened at $8.77 on Friday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $13.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average of $9.58.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth $136,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth $265,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth $275,000.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

