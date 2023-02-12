RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (OPP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2023

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPPGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1021 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

OPP opened at $8.77 on Friday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $13.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average of $9.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth $136,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth $265,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth $275,000.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Dividend History for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund (NYSE:OPP)

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.