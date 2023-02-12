Robert W. Baird Raises Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Price Target to $320.00

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $324.17.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $255.64 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $217.92 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $243.26 and a 200-day moving average of $267.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.06. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 21.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.09%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,818,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,315,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,490,437,000 after acquiring an additional 100,442 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,760,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,334,940,000 after acquiring an additional 363,372 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,079,548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $583,126,000 after acquiring an additional 167,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,161,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $273,758,000 after acquiring an additional 60,682 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT). The CCM segment offers a range of building envelope products for commercial, industrial, and residential buildings, including single-ply roofing, rigid foam insulation, spray polyurethane foam technologies, architectural metal, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) hardware and sealants, below-grade waterproofing, and air and vapor barrier systems focused on the weatherproofing and thermal performance of the building envelope.

