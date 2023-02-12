Rocket Pool 24 Hour Volume Reaches $20.15 Million (RPL)

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. In the last week, Rocket Pool has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Pool has a market capitalization of $844.98 million and $20.15 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool token can now be purchased for about $44.21 or 0.00202202 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rocket Pool Profile

Rocket Pool was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 18,970,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,113,413 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service.The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

