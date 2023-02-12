Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $315.01 Million

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 12th. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market cap of $315.01 million and approximately $4.06 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be bought for about $1,623.78 or 0.07463808 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rocket Pool ETH Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 193,996 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,647.35571702 USD and is up 0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $5,181,119.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

