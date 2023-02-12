Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMHB) Short Interest Update

Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMHB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 663,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Rocky Mountain High Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Rocky Mountain High Brands stock remained flat at $0.02 on Friday. 31,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,793. Rocky Mountain High Brands has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02.

Rocky Mountain High Brands Company Profile

Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc is a lifestyle brand management company, which engages in marketing of cannabidiol and hemp-infused products to health-conscious consumers. The firm also sells naturally alkaline spring water and a water-based protein drink with caffeine and vitamins. Its product categories include beverage, food, fitness, and skin care.

