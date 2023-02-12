Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,830,000 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the January 15th total of 17,420,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Roivant Sciences Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:ROIV traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,680,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,333. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.26. Roivant Sciences has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $10.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average is $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 7.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 62.36% and a negative net margin of 2,336.55%. Equities research analysts predict that Roivant Sciences will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 24,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $192,776.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 729,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,850,020.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,250 shares of company stock valued at $973,823. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 238,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Roivant Sciences by 6.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 38,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Roivant Sciences by 25.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Roivant Sciences by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 79,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Roivant Sciences by 10.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Roivant Sciences

(Get Rating)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.