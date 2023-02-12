Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Valvoline (NYSE:VVV)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $39.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Valvoline from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Valvoline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline Price Performance

Shares of VVV opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $36.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Valvoline Announces Dividend

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). Valvoline had a return on equity of 126.78% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $332.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Insider Activity at Valvoline

In related news, CAO Michael S. Ryan sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $29,457.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,284.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $320,504.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at $526,176.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Ryan sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $29,457.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,284.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,786 shares of company stock worth $622,611 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 108.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.