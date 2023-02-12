Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) Short Interest Up 19.4% in January

Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the January 15th total of 61,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROYUF. Citigroup downgraded shares of Royal Unibrew A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Royal Unibrew A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Royal Unibrew A/S in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Royal Unibrew A/S from 575.00 to 500.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Royal Unibrew A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from 390.00 to 375.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $580.00.

Get Royal Unibrew A/S alerts:

Royal Unibrew A/S Stock Performance

Shares of ROYUF stock remained flat at $66.60 on Friday. Royal Unibrew A/S has a fifty-two week low of $66.60 and a fifty-two week high of $66.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.49.

Royal Unibrew A/S Company Profile

Royal Unibrew A/S produces, markets, sells, and distributes beer, malt beverages, soft drinks, ciders, and ready-to-drink products. The company also provides spring water, natural mineral water, energy drinks, fruit juices, nectar drinks, long drinks, and cocktail products. It offers its products under the Faxe Kondi, Original Long drink, LemonSoda, Novelle, Faxe, Lorina, Vitamalt, Kalnapilis, and other brands.

