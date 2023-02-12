Rune (RUNE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $34,950.09

Rune (RUNE) traded down 45.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. Rune has a market cap of $34,950.09 and approximately $18.34 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rune has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One Rune token can currently be purchased for about $1.78 or 0.00008151 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rune Token Profile

Rune was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rune’s official website is rune.game.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 3.26531645 USD and is up 82.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $18.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

